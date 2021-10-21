Exclusive: Daughters of Oshkosh woman killed by 4 teens in carjacking speak

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Sunita Balogun never thought the day would come when they’d have to bury their mom.

“My mom has never stopped working a day in her life,” Ogechi Duruaku, 25, told Action 2 News of her mom in an exclusive interview.

Yet on Friday, an unexpected funeral is taking place.

“I don’t have my mom here. I don’t have her, it’s sad,” Duruaku said. “It really sucks because other kids will get to see their mom, and get to spend time with them, and have relationship with them. Mine is gone.”

The 47 year old was tragically killed in Wauwatosa in a violent carjacking last Thursday in the early morning hours. Four teens- ranging in age from 13 to 15 - were arrested in Milwaukee later that day.

According to WISN-TV in Milwaukee, a 13-year-old boy was charged as an adult with six felonies on Wednesday for her death. He’s accused of running over Balogun several times using her vehicle.

Balogun had intervened to stop the teens from stealing a vehicle before they then turned their attention on her.

“We should be able to like help our fellow people, which is what my mom did. Why she literally lost her life doing that,” Latifat Belogun, 27, said of her mother.

Balogun immigrated to the Untied States from Nigeria and in the years she’s been living in the states, she’s become a staple in the community achieving success professionally and personally.

Her daughters told Action 2 News their mom was deaf.

“She didn’t have a weapon. She didn’t have anything that’s like she’s going to harm you, and I’m 100% sure these kids also knew that when she’s trying to talk them, she wasn’t speaking properly so they knew that she was deaf,” Latifat Belogun said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the unexpected funeral costs. Here’s a link to it: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Please-support-the-family-of-Sunita-Balogun?fbclid=IwAR2Oxv8BE5iIYLmh-JyOXtcNw-kYd7XwCIYbFT1cDWGDJi4JCiFO1cpxXb8

“No matter what it is that you’ve done in this life, you should not be treated the way my mom was treated, and I want to make sure that justice is truly served,” Duruaku said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.