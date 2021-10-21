Advertisement

De Pere substitute teacher sues over district’s quarantine policy

Exterior of De Pere High School
Exterior of De Pere High School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A parent has filed a lawsuit against the Unified School District of De Pere, the Board of Education and Superintendent Benjamin Villarruel in regards to the district’s COVID-19 policies.

Stephanie McManus, a substitute teacher at De Pere High School, filed suit in Brown County Circuit Court on Oct. 20. The suit asks for declaratory and injunctive relief.

The lawsuit states that school employees “are not authorized to quarantine students who do not appear to have a communicable disease.” The suit claims the district overstepped its authority by enacting COVID-19 Exposure Protocols regarding quarantine. McManus cites rules that allow vaccinated students to attend class despite close contact with an infected individual, while non-vaccinated students who had close contact are asked to quarantine.

McManus claims the protocols violate the Wisconsin Constitution.

“Defendants’ policy segregates and divides vaccinated and non-vaccinated students into separate camps,” reads the lawsuit.

The request for relief asks the court to invalidate the quarantine policy and award plaintiffs costs for attorney fees.

Action 2 News reached out to Villarruel. “At this time, the school district has no comment,” he wrote.

The defendants have 45 days from receiving the summons to respond.

