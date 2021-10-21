COOLER... AREAS OF FROST TONIGHT

Although we had showers move through the area this morning, drier weather can be expected for your afternoon. Most of us will even see decent sunshine for the rest of the day.

A jacket will definitely be needed for the afternoon... You’ll notice a gusty north wind, which is ushering in much cooler autumnal air. Most spots will see the temperatures rise into the lower 50s, but across the far north, temperatures will be limited to the 40s. That north breeze will settle down a bit as we approach sunset.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight and areas of frost will develop after midnight. Don’t be surprised if a Frost Advisory is issued for eastern Wisconsin later today... Folks in the Fox Valley and closer to the lakeshore should cover up any cold sensitive plants, or bring them inside to avoid killing the plants.

Otherwise, the cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see more clouds and some occasional sun. Other than some stray showers tomorrow across the Northwoods, our next decent chance of widespread rain will hold off until Sunday night and into Monday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TONIGHT

TODAY: N 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Rain ends. Some afternoon sun. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 51 (40s north)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Wind dies down. LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken again. Quite cool. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 51 LOW: 33

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Morning through midday showers. Breezy, cloudy and cool. HIGH: 51 LOW: 39

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 55 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.