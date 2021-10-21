Advertisement

COOL, BREEZY & DAMP... AREAS OF FROST TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Its a wet morning with showers and areas of mist and drizzle. This light rain will wrap around low pressure, which is moving through the Great Lakes. Shortly after lunch, we should see drier weather, with clearing skies. That sunshine will return in the Northwoods during the midday, while folks in the Fox Valley and the lakeshore won’t see the skies brighten up until later this afternoon.

Don’t forget your jacket if you’re heading out today... You’ll notice a gusty north wind, which is ushering in much cooler autumnal air. Temperatures will hold steady for most of the day, with highs in the 40s across northern Wisconsin and 50s elsewhere. That north breeze will settle down a bit as we approach sunset.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s tonight and areas of frost will develop after midnight. Don’t be surprised if a Frost Advisory is issued for eastern Wisconsin later today... Folks in the Fox Valley and closer to the lakeshore should cover up any cold sensitive plants that they would like to stay alive.

Otherwise, the cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. We’ll see more clouds and some occasional sun. Other than some stray showers tomorrow across the Northwoods, our next decent chance of widespread rain will hold off until Sunday night and into Monday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: N 15-35 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Morning mist or showers. Some afternoon sun. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 (40s north)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Wind dies down. LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Clouds thicken again. Quite cool. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 43

MONDAY: Morning showers. Breezy, cloudy and cool. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 54 LOW: 44

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 57

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: “Critical” counties drop by half, 63 have “very high” virus activity
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US
Gavel
Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released

Latest News

October 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather
First Alert Weather
RAIN EXITS THURSDAY... COOLER WEATHER HANGS AROUND
First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to Thursday, sunny afternoon expected
First Alert Forecast: Rainy start to Thursday, sunny afternoon expected
First Alert Weather
RAIN & COOLER TEMPERATURES INBOUND