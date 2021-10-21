Advertisement

The Conservation Fund buys 70,000 acres in northern Wisconsin

Forest
Forest(Colin Baillie)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A conservancy group has purchased 70,000 acres of forest in northern Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports a Virginia-based group known as The Conservation Fund announced the purchase Wednesday. The sale price was not released.

The land is known as the Pelican River Forest and includes 16 parcels located mostly in Oneida County that straddle the Great Lakes and Mississippi River watersheds.

A succession of companies has owned the land, including Consolidated Papers.

The Conservation Fund says it will protect wildlife habitat while continuing sustainable timber harvesting as well as recreational uses such as hunting and fishing. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

