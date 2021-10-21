Advertisement

Bellevue head start closed due to COVID-19

File photo
File photo(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay area head start is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Head Start Learning Center East in Bellevue will be closed between Thursday, Oct. 21 and Monday, Nov. 1. The Green Bay Area Public School District says the decision was made due to the number of students and staff who tested positive for COVID-19, are symptomatic or need to quarantine due to a close contact with someone who has COVID.

The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 48 students and three staff in quarantine. Three staff are in isolation. The active case rate is 1.30 percent.

Students will be able to return to the head start on Nov. 1 as long as they are not in quarantine. Families will be notified by the school nurse or a contact tracer.

Teachers will assign homework for children to do at home.

From Oct. 25-38, meal pickup will be 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Door 4.

Families with questions are encouraged to contact Andrea Landwehr at allandwehr@gbaps.org or 920-615-3911.

CLICK HERE for the district’s COVID-19 tracker.

