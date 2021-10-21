Advertisement

Accidental shot from Chicago officer wounds 2 other police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYONS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say an officer accidentally fired his handgun during a struggle while police were making arrests in suburban Chicago, wounding two other officers.

Police say Chicago officers spotted a car Wednesday night that was tied to a homicide and a police helicopter tracked it to a gas station in Lyons.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that when people from the car came out of the gas station officers surrounded them and a struggle ensued.

Brown says they believe one bullet struck two officers — one in an arm and one in a shoulder.

Police say the officers’ injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

The Chicago Tribune reports the two male officers were transferred early Thursday from a hospital in Berwyn to another hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Ashwaubenon.
Two dead after standoff in Ashwaubenon
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: “Critical” counties drop by half, 63 have “very high” virus activity
Sunita Balogun, 47, of Oshkosh was tragically killed on October 14 in a carjacking in Wauwatosa.
Exclusive: Daughters of Oshkosh woman killed by 4 teens in carjacking speak
A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
Milwaukee Police confirm 3-year-old Major Harris is dead
Unemployment benefits application
Wisconsin unemployment unchanged, 3.9% for a sixth month
Children's book illustrator Jerry Pinkney poses in front of two of his illustrations Tuesday,...
Jerry Pinkney, award-winning illustrator, dies at 81
2 in 3 eligible Wisconsinites got a COVID-19 shot
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case