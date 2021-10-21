2 in 3 eligible Wisconsinites got a COVID-19 shot

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 2,169 new coronavirus cases, 19 COVID-19 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations over the past 24-hour period.

Wisconsin has had more than 775,000 confirmed cases (775,142), more than 8,300 deaths (8,312), and more than 41,000 hospitalizations (41,524) since the pandemic began 20 months and 16 days ago. The DHS calculates over the past week the state averaged 1,869 new cases and 11 deaths per day. By our calculation, hospitals averaged 112 new COVID-19 patients daily. The rolling averages for new cases and hospitalizations are down from 1,923 and 120, respectively, on Wednesday, while the 7-day average for deaths remained the same.

The state says all 19 deaths added to COVID-19′s death toll happened in the last 30 days. Waupaca County saw 2 deaths. Winnebago County reported 1. Outagamie County passed 25,000 confirmed cases. (County-by-county case and death totals in WBAY’s viewing area are listed at the end of this article.)

The 83 hospitalizations is the first time the state reported fewer than 100 new admissions since September 17, and it’s the fewest admissions reported in a day since September 7. The state likely had fewer than 100 admissions before, but the DHS no longer reports numbers on weekends; there are three Mondays since September 20 when the total would have averaged fewer than 100 admissions per day over the weekend.

In Thursday’s update, the Wisconsin Hospital Association found a total 1,011 people currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 308 of them in ICU. That’s 11 fewer in intensive care and 58 fewer patients overall since Wednesday after taking discharges and deaths into account. The Northeast health care region saw an increase, however: Hospitals are treating 162 patients, with 44 in ICU -- 1 more in ICU and 4 more overall. The 10 hospitals in that region report 3 available ICU beds among them for all critical patients. The Fox Valley hospitals reported 85 COVID-19 patients, including 22 in ICU -- 2 fewer in intensive care and 7 fewer overall in the past day. The 13 hospitals have a total of 4 available ICU beds.

As we reported yesterday, state health officials say the spread of the COVID-19 virus is “critically high” in 8 counties, down from 16 a week ago. Half of those counties are in Northeast Wisconsin. There are 63 counties where the spread remains “very high.” Dane County had the lowest spread of the virus in Wisconsin and improved, if that’s the word, to “high.”

Critically High: Florence, Langlade, Marinette and Oconto

Very High: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago

The DHS further reports new cases increased in Manitowoc County over the past two weeks. New cases are on the decline in Brown, Green Lake, Langlade, Oconto, Waushara and Winnebago counties. The other counties in WBAY’s viewing area saw no significant change.

Wisconsin is slowly approaching 6.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered over the past 10 months, but we’re approaching that number slower than before. The number of doses administered to Wisconsinites have declined each of the past 5 weeks, and 6 of the past 7. By our calculations, vaccinators are averaging 4,449 doses per day, down from an average 6,182 a week ago.

The number of Wisconsin residents who remain unvaccinated is shrinking by an average 2,093 per day, but that was 2,440 people per day a week ago.

Vaccinated people in Wisconsin are still a growing majority. As of Thursday, 58.0% of women and girls and 51.2% of men and boys are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, plus another 0.5% of the population whose genders weren’t reported.

The DHS says in all, 54.8% of all Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated, out of 57.5% that’s received at least one shot. Considering only 86% of the state’s population is old enough to receive a vaccine, we calculate two-thirds of Wisconsin’s eligible population (66.9%) received a vaccine; 63.7% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Wednesday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/44.1% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

16-17: 52.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.4% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 52.7% received vaccine (+0.0)/48.5% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 57.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/53.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

35-44: 64.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.2% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 65.7% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.7% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/71.7% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.9% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (THURSDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.4% (+0.1) 56.0% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.9% (+0.0) 49.8% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.2% (+0.1) 45.0% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.7% (+0.0) 69.6% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.4% (+0.0) 48.1% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.7% (-0.1) 45.6% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.8% (-0.1) 46.0% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.5% (+0.1) 45.9% (+0.0) Langlade (19,189) 49.4% (+0.1) 47.1% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.7% (+0.0) 52.6% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.4% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.2) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.6% (+0.1) 66.9% (+0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.9% (+0.1) 47.0% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.9% (+0.1) 55.4% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.5% (+0.1) 41.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 56.0% (+0.1) 53.7% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.7% (+0.1) 48.3% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.8% (+0.1) 39.7% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.9% (+0.1) 53.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 267,594 (56.4%) (+0.0) 256,845 (54.2%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 297,686 (54.2%) (+0.1) 284,687 (51.8%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,349,576 (57.5%) (+0.0) 3,191,241 (54.8%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the next two Saturdays in October: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. Starting today, the site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 39,604 cases (+111) (265 deaths)

Calumet – 7,026 cases (+20) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,016 cases (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,587 cases (+44) (198 deaths)

Door – 3,463 cases (+13) (32 deaths)

Florence - 524 cases (cases revised -4 by state) (14 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,409 cases (+40) (146 deaths)

Forest - 1,394 cases (+7) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,387 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,416 cases (+9) (26 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,284 cases (45 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,931 cases (+15) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,917 cases (+25) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,654 cases (+54) (84 deaths)

Marinette - 5,627 cases (+29) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,509 cases (45 deaths)

Menominee – 939 cases (+5) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,919 cases (+27) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 25,077 cases (+91) (241 deaths)

Shawano – 5,992 cases (+24) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,561 cases (+56) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,617 cases (+30) (139 deaths) (+2)

Waushara – 2,975 cases (+16) (45 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,914 cases (+90) (231 deaths) (+1)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

