Volunteers needed for yard work in Green Bay area

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Volunteer Center of Brown County is looking for people to do yard work on Make a Difference Day.

On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 8:30 a.m., volunteers will meet at the Volunteer Center headquarters at 984 9th Street in Green Bay.

Volunteers are needed to rake leaves, wash windows, move outdoor furniture and get homes ready for winter. They’ll help senior citizens and people who are unable to get out and do that work.

In 2020, the Volunteer Center coordinated more than 200 volunteers to help 65 homeowners.

Organizers say people are very grateful for the help.

”We get tons of thank you cards. We get tons of letters. I know there are certain homeowners if they’ve worked with a certain group for the past few years that they’ll make them some cookies or serve treats. I know it means a lot to these community members,” says Eric Sponholtz, Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Brown County.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, there will be more opportunities to help out. The Volunteer Center will match people up with a house in need at other times. CLICK HERE for more information.

