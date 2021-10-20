Advertisement

UWPD: Madison man had $13K in counterfeit cash on UW campus

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 26-year-old Madison man reportedly had thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash on him Tuesday when he was arrested for allegedly spending it on the University of Wisconsin campus.

According to the UW Police Dept., Ishmael Riley spent the funny money at least three times on the campus. Police did not indicate if they have found evidence of him trying to pass it off-campus.

On one occasion when Riley tried using the fake bills, an employee called him on it and Riley allegedly became confrontational, UW Police stated. With a pair of scissors in his hand, he allegedly became “verbally aggressive” and threatened staff members.

After that encounter, UWPD investigators were reportedly able to use security cameras to identify him. When they caught up to him, he allegedly had more than $13,000 in counterfeit money in his backpack.

Since his arrest, Riley has been booked into the Dane Co. jail on three counts of using counterfeit money and a single allegation of disorderly conduct. Additionally, his case has been referred to the U.S. Secret Service.

UWPD noted that Riley has no affiliation with UW-Madison.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Gavel
Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Gas leak at UW Oshkosh now contained
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: “Critical” counties drop by half, 63 have “very high” virus activity
October 20 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and cooler temps
teenager working at supermarket wears a mask incorrectly
Senate approves longer work hours for teenagers; bill goes to Assembly