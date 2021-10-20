UW Oshkosh asks community members to avoid area near Albee Hall due to gas leak

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh are asking community members to avoid an area on the campus due to a gas leak.

According to the university, the leak was reported on Algoma Boulevard in front of Albee Hall.

While officials say an update will be provided, they’re asking everyone to avoid the area until further notice.

Emergency workers are currently at the scene.

No other details were immediately provided in an alert sent out by the university.

Action 2 News will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

Emergency personnel on scene. Avoid area of Algoma Blvd in front of Albee hall until further notice. — UW Oshkosh (@uwoshkosh) October 20, 2021

