TRANSITIONING INTO A COOLER WEATHER PATTERN

A little bit of sunshine is possible this morning across east-central Wisconsin. However, it won’t take long until clouds spread back into the area. As a storm system pushes towards the region, look for scattered showers this afternoon and through tonight. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Between now and the end of tomorrow, most folks will get 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain.

You’ll also notice that it’s not as warm as it was yesterday. In fact, you may decide to grab a jacket before heading out... With a northeast breeze wrapping into this incoming weathermaker, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s across the Northwoods, with highs in the 60s elsewhere. These temperatures are still slightly warmer than normal, but we are trending down for the rest of the week.

Highs will be in mainly the cool lower 50s from tomorrow through early next week. Overnight low temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark, so gardeners across eastern Wisconsin should be on alert for any potential frost advisories. During this stretch, clouds may linger at times due to the north winds off of Lake Superior. We’ll also have another chance of showers brushing through northeast Wisconsin Sunday night and into Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT & TOMORROW

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. Not as warm. HIGH: 64 (50s north)

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Turning breezy. LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Clearing late. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. A shower NORTH? HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.