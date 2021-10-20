Traffic fatalities drop dramatically after minor changes to highways, road signs

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three crashes. Three deaths.

That’s how many fatal crashes Brown County has recorded so far in 2021.

It’s in stark comparison to 2017, when there were 21 crashes and 25 people died that year.

The year later wasn’t much better, with 16 fatal crashes and 18 deaths in 2018.

Those higher numbers are actually closer to average, so the low number this year is raising the question, what changed?

The answer has now even drawn the attention of federal authorities.

“Whatever we can do to help, we’re doing, and it’s noticeable,” says Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio.

The changes are so noticeable, Fontecchio received a phone call recently, out of the blue, from the Federal Highway Administration.

“I said, how did you guys call me? Out of all the federal agencies calling me, this wasn’t the top one at my list, but they said they’ve taken notice of what we’ve done in Brown County, and that’s pretty cool,” he explains.

It all started back in 2017 and 2018, when 43 people died in traffic crashes on Brown County roadways.

Many of them occurred on rural highways, specifically at intersections and curves.

Then, and even now, after every fatal crash, Fontecchio personally visits the crash site to see what could be done to prevent another death.

In 2018, after a First Alert Investigation, the county started a campaign to install rumble strips at several intersections to alert drivers who may otherwise miss a stop sign.

It also conducted a traffic study, resulting in an entire highway safety plan.

The changes can now be seen on rural roads throughout the county.

Many more chevrons, those yellow and black signs with what looks like a sideways arrow, warn drivers the roads curve.

They’re also trying to eliminate what they call visual traps, which can confuse drivers, especially in bad weather and darkness.

“In the old days, there was probably a T-intersection. We’re trying to get people to realize, hey, the main road really doesn’t go straight. It goes around the curve,” says Fontecchio.

When a road is set to be redone, the county looks at at widening lanes, and adding guardrails and safety edges, paying for it through capital project dollars.

As we pave these rural roads, instead of having that steep vertical shoulder drop off, we’re paving at a 30-degree angle, so when an inexperienced driver, a teenager runs off the road and jerks the wheel back on, they’re not catching that shoulder,” explains Fontecchio.

While the improvements can help everyone, he says they do target specific drivers -- the elderly, impaired and teen drivers.

He personally knows the need, pointing out a picture of his son’s car, smashed and on its roof.

“He caught the lip of that curve and he flipped his car and it was done,” says Fontecchio. “And if he hadn’t had his seat belt on, he’d probably be dead.”

And that’s where the county is seeing the impact.

Since making all these low cost, high impact improvements, at a grand total of around $100,000 for signs and rumble strips, Brown County has had no fatalities from failing to stop or negotiate a curve.

Fontecchio also shared statistics that fewer people are getting into crashes in Brown County compared to the rest of the state.

Fewer people are hospitalized, and deaths in Brown County are half of what the rest of Wisconsin is seeing.

Fontecchio credits other work, like OWI patrols and safe rides, as helping, too.

“Typically we average, as a county, about 15 fatalities a year. This year we’re sitting at three. That’s amazing. I don’t want to jinx it, but three is way better than 15,” he says.

And others are taking note.

Last week, Fontecchio presented the data to engineers and highway departments around the country at the request of the Federal Highway Administration.

He’s already received inquiries from other states.

“Oh, okay, so California is reaching out to little old Brown County,” says Fontecchio, smiling.

But he’s happy to spread the good news about such simple ways to save a life.

