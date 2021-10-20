Advertisement

Sheboygan man arrested for stabbing teen brother

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a man in the stabbing of his teen brother in Sheboygan.

The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Sheboygan man, has been referred to prosecutors for a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

On Oct. 19, police were called to a home on the south side to investigate a stabbing. They found a 16-year-old Sheboygan resident with a knife wound to the chest.

Police described the injury as non-life threatening.

“It was learned that the youth was in a physical fight with his brother and was later stabbed by his brother,” police say.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Police say this was not a random incident as the suspect and victim are siblings. They say there is no danger to the public.

No names were released.

