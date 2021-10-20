Advertisement

Sandhill crane hunting season draws support at hearing

Creating a hunting season for sandhill cranes in Wisconsin drew support at a legislative hearing.
Creating a hunting season for sandhill cranes in Wisconsin drew support at a legislative hearing.(Wisconsin DNR)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. - Creating a hunting season for sandhill cranes in Wisconsin drew support at a legislative hearing, with backers of the Republican proposal saying it could be properly managed and help farmers who say the birds are overpopulated and hurting their crops.

The bill is one of 13 hunting-related measures introduced by Republicans and supported by the pro-hunting group Hunter Nation that are working their way through the Legislature.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that conservation groups complained at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday that they weren’t consulted on the package.

Republicans say the goal of the bills, including the sandhill crane proposal, is to make hunting, fishing and trapping more accessible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Gavel
Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Wisconsin State Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) posted a video of the protests showing several...
Jury acquits woman accused of sparking attack on state senator at BLM protest
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on abortion bills
October 20 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather pattern
Sheboygan stabbing. Oct. 19, 2021. Photo: Jeff Radtke
Sheboygan man arrested for stabbing teen brother