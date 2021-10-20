RAIN EXITS THURSDAY... COOLER WEATHER HANGS AROUND

Scattered rain showers will continue at times throughout the night. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Between now and the end of tomorrow, most folks will get 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain.

Northerly winds will pick up overnight, and lead to a noticeably cooler Thursday. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s and 40s with highs Thursday afternoon only recovering into the 40s and 50s. Wind could gust to 30 mph during the day. We’ll begin the morning with scattered rain and clouds, but we should start to dry out with some sunshine for the afternoon.

Highs will stay cool... in the lower 50s from tomorrow the weekend. Overnight low temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark, so gardeners across eastern Wisconsin should be on alert for any potential frost advisories. During this stretch, clouds may linger at times due to the north winds off of Lake Superior. There may be a few sprinkles on Friday, but our next, more widespread rain chance looks to come in late Sunday into Monday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THURSDAY

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-8′

FRIDAY: NW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Turning breezy. LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Drying out late. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 51 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 41

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little milder. HIGH: 56 LOW: 46

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with spotty showers. HIGH: 60

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.