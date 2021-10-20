RAIN & COOLER TEMPERATURES INBOUND

Many of us saw decent sunshine this morning, but skies have since clouded over. As a storm system pushes towards the region, showers will begin working into the area this afternoon and will continue through tonight. A few embedded thunderstorms will also be possible, but the risk of severe weather is LOW. Between now and the end of tomorrow, most folks will get 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain.

A northeast breeze wrapping into this incoming weathermaker kicked in late this morning, and temperatures have began falling in many spots. High generally will be in the 60s, but northern areas won’t make it out of the lower 50s. These north winds will really pick up overnight, making for a breezy evening, and a breezy Thursday. Temperatures continue to trend cooler over the next several days.

Highs will be in mainly the cool lower 50s from tomorrow through early next week. Overnight low temperatures will be flirting with the freezing mark, so gardeners across eastern Wisconsin should be on alert for any potential frost advisories. During this stretch, clouds may linger at times due to the north winds off of Lake Superior. We’ll also have another chance of showers brushing through northeast Wisconsin Sunday night and into Monday.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: N 15-30 KTS WAVES: 4-7′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT & TOMORROW

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. Not as warm. HIGH: 60 (50s north)

TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Thunder possible. Turning breezy. LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Morning showers. Drying out late. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool. A stray shower? HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A chance of showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

MONDAY: Cloudy with a chance of showers. HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 60

