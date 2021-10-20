Advertisement

Police searching for missing Green Bay woman with Alzheimer’s Disease

If you see her, keep a visual on her and call police at 920-448-3208
Green Bay Police say they're searching for Dawn Van Natta, who is now missing.
Green Bay Police say they're searching for Dawn Van Natta, who is now missing.(Green Bay Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a missing Green Bay woman who has Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to Green Bay Police, 68-year-old Dawn Van Natta was last heard from at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

She is believed to have left her home on the 1400 block of Langlade Avenue around that time. She was reported missing sometime after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Van Natta is described as 5′0, weighs 130 pounds, has white hair, green eyes and also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue and white striped turtle neck with black pants.

Officials believe she is traveling by foot, and add caregivers are afraid she may have gone for a walk and is unable to find her way back. Police tell Action 2 News that neighbors told them she goes for walks often, but there’s no specific area she frequently visits.

If you see Van Natta, you’re asked to keep a visual on her, and contact law enforcement to inform them of her location.

Green Bay Police can be reached at 920-448-3208.

Officials add they’re also working with the Department of Justice to issue a Silver Alert.

Check back for updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Brown County courtroom
Trial set for Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at own wedding party
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds

Latest News

Bracelet for Elizabeth Wagner of Little Chute, Wisconsin who was killed in September of 2020 in...
Honoring woman’s death, family raising money for Harbor House
Kerida O'Reilly, left, and Samantha Hamer are shown In these two July 27, 2020, booking photos...
Jury acquits woman accused in attack on Wisconsin lawmaker
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
Teachers needed for Neenah High School students who have fallen behind during the pandemic
Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years