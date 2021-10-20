Police searching for missing Green Bay woman with Alzheimer’s Disease

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding a missing Green Bay woman who has Alzheimer’s Disease.

According to Green Bay Police, 68-year-old Dawn Van Natta was last heard from at about 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

She is believed to have left her home on the 1400 block of Langlade Avenue around that time. She was reported missing sometime after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Van Natta is described as 5′0, weighs 130 pounds, has white hair, green eyes and also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue and white striped turtle neck with black pants.

Officials believe she is traveling by foot, and add caregivers are afraid she may have gone for a walk and is unable to find her way back. Police tell Action 2 News that neighbors told them she goes for walks often, but there’s no specific area she frequently visits.

If you see Van Natta, you’re asked to keep a visual on her, and contact law enforcement to inform them of her location.

Green Bay Police can be reached at 920-448-3208.

Officials add they’re also working with the Department of Justice to issue a Silver Alert.

Check back for updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.