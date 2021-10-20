Advertisement

NEW Water announces large-scale watershed project

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, large-scale water quality improvement program was launched Wednesday by NEW Water.

The new program in the watersheds of Ashwaubenon and Dutchman Creek covers roughly 40,000 acres in Brown and Outagamie counties. The long-term, adaptive management strategy is aimed at addressing area water quality concerns while providing a cost-effective, alternative compliance option for NEW Water’s wastewater discharge permit with the DNR.

The goal is to reduce 3.9 million pounds of sediment and 19,000 pounds of phosphorus from reaching the bay of Green Bay each year.

Both U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) applaud the program and the collaborative partnerships aimed at preventing pollutants from entering our waterways.

“We have farmers willing to test out new management practices despite the unknowns this brings to their profitability, we have private sector leaders ready to try out new permeable surfaces and other green infrastructure, and we have a community of these leaders who pull together for the future of our region and the health of our Great Lakes,” Sen. Baldwin said.

“From tourism and recreation, to agriculture and commerce, industries across Northeast Wisconsin rely on clean water, on free and clear waterways to keep business moving. It’s critical that we continue to work together as a region to improve and protect these important resources,” Rep. Gallagher said.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Gavel
Teen held on $1 million bond, details of case not released
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Heat related illnesses can be deadly when it comes to heat strokes.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cooling down with the power of the sun
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: “Critical” counties drop by half, 63 have “very high” virus activity
Preparations underway for expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Preparations underway for expected authorization of COVID-19 vaccine for kids
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Community members join search for missing 3-year-old boy
Brad Spakowitz discusses a passive cooling system that uses water, salts and the sun
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cooling down with the power of the sun