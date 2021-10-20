NEW Water announces large-scale watershed project

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new, large-scale water quality improvement program was launched Wednesday by NEW Water.

The new program in the watersheds of Ashwaubenon and Dutchman Creek covers roughly 40,000 acres in Brown and Outagamie counties. The long-term, adaptive management strategy is aimed at addressing area water quality concerns while providing a cost-effective, alternative compliance option for NEW Water’s wastewater discharge permit with the DNR.

The goal is to reduce 3.9 million pounds of sediment and 19,000 pounds of phosphorus from reaching the bay of Green Bay each year.

Both U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-Green Bay) applaud the program and the collaborative partnerships aimed at preventing pollutants from entering our waterways.

“We have farmers willing to test out new management practices despite the unknowns this brings to their profitability, we have private sector leaders ready to try out new permeable surfaces and other green infrastructure, and we have a community of these leaders who pull together for the future of our region and the health of our Great Lakes,” Sen. Baldwin said.

“From tourism and recreation, to agriculture and commerce, industries across Northeast Wisconsin rely on clean water, on free and clear waterways to keep business moving. It’s critical that we continue to work together as a region to improve and protect these important resources,” Rep. Gallagher said.

