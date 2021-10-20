Neenah to name first school in more than 50 years

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - When Neenah opens its new high school in 2023, the existing high school will need a new name, and a process to pick the right person for it was discussed Tuesday night during a school board meeting.

Once it’s renovated, the school will be a campus for grades 5-8.

The decision on a new name, will likely be something a committee will soon be debating.

Neenah Joint School District Supt. Mary Pfeiffer said, “We didn’t want to get too far ahead just in case the board had something in mind that they preferred. They also want to see if they have any parameters they want us to work thru.”

The committee is likely be set up next month, and include both students and staff members.

Some board members already have ideas.

One suggested naming the school, after a prominent African American female, and another after a person, who has ties to the area, students can relate to.

“We’ve also asked that they carefully consider naming it after a specific person that we make sure we’ve done our due diligence in identifying the impact that person has had, and their contributions to what we’ve accomplished in our community,” said Chad Buboltz, Director of Secondary Learning and Leadership.

Washington was the last school the district had to pick a name for and that was more than 50 years ago.

Since Shattuck Middle School is also closing as part of transition, that name too, could be considered, along with feedback from the local historical society.

Pfeiffer added, “I think Frank Shattuck has a significant name in our community, not just in our school, but throughout our community so I’m hoping that will be a part of the process as well.”

The district also says it’s new high school, won’t be named after anyone which has always been a community tradition.

