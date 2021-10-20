Local preparations underway for expected authorization of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine just weeks away from possible authorization for kids ages 5 to 11, the White House released a detailed operation plan Wednesday morning.

The Biden Administration said once it’s approved by the FDA and CDC, it will be ready to ship enough supplies across the country to vaccinate 28 million kids in that age group.

Bellin Health said they have been anticipating this for a while now and have already started to prepare for the authorization.

“There’s always a few considerations but this one feels extremely manageable,” said Sherry LaFond, Team Leader of Business Operations for Primary Care at Bellin Health.

That’s because Bellin Health, along with other health care systems, has been administering COVID-19 vaccines for nearly a year now so a lot of the necessary equipment and procedures are already in place.

“We have a very good chain distribution… we have the ultracold freezers at our site at the hospital And then we’re able to distribute to clinics and community sites as needed so we are able to keep a manageable inventory and get the vaccine when needed which is really been very much a blessing,” said LaFond.

At this point, LaFond said the biggest operational difference is supplies.

“We aren’t sensing any delays or not enough vaccine,” said LaFond. “We had that at times and it caused anxiety early on with vaccination efforts, but I think we will have it available when parents decide it’s the right time and schedule at a convenient time for them.”

Supplies will look different as each does will be a third of what adults received during their two-dose regimen. Pfizer said the packaging configuration will be 10-dose vials in cartons of 10 vials each, 100 doses total. According to the Biden Administration’s fact sheet, ‘The vaccine will have packaging available in smaller configurations that will make it easier for physicians, offices, and other small, community-based providers to offer the vaccine to kids and their families.

Bellin finished its vaccine pre-order for the younger age group on Wednesday. “We will plan to have community site (1630 Commanche Avenue) open 6 days a week with some evening hours … and look at what is needed and the access may look like for community,” said LaFond.

UW-Health Kids Dr. Greg DeMuri said equitable distribution may be a challenge. “The biggest thing will be just getting people in who don’t have traditional access to care. So, you know, parents have to take a day off of work to get their kid in, the transportation and that can be burdensome for a lot of families,” said Dr.DeMuri. “That’s where I hope some programs that give the vaccine at school could help out. There are logistical challenges with that as well and making vaccines available in the evening will be really important. I think that’s going to be the biggest issue.”

Under President Biden’s plan, the federal government will provide funding to states to support vaccination operations, including set up at schools, transportation, and translation services. Once authorized, the administration said more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices will have access to vaccines, as well as, pharmacies community health centers and rural health clinics. The federal government is also partnering with the Children’s Hospital Association, which has over 100 children’s hospital systems across the country.

The vaccine at the lower dosage would be for kids ages 5 to 11. Pfizer has already received FDA emergency use authorization for the vaccine in kids ages 12 and up, who receive a normal dosage. For parents of kids who are eleven years old, Dr. DeMuri said don’t wait until they are 12 to get the bigger dose.

“If you’re, you know, a day away then it might be worth waiting but otherwise I would say get the vaccine as soon as you possibly can. That’s more important than it is to wait three or four weeks until your kid hits that 12-year-old bar because every day you’re not vaccinated you’re susceptible,” said Dr. DeMuri

FDA advisors are meeting next week to discuss Pfizer’s request to authorize its children’s vaccine.

