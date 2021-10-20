INTERVIEW: Resettling Afghan refugees in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, the number of refugees from Afghanistan coming to Wisconsin is likely to increase, according to state officials with firsthand knowledge of the situation.

Several have already come to the Green Bay area and set up their first living arrangements.

In the video above, Action 2 News anchor Cami Rapson talks with Karmen Lemke of Catholic Charities of Green Bay about the transition; fulfilling their basic needs; and coordinating jobs, health care and education.

