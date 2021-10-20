Green Bay woman with dementia found safe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say a woman who went missing Wednesday morning has been found safe.

Officers did not release additional information about where Patricia A. Rasmussen, 70, was located.

Rasmussen, who has onset dementia, was reported missing from the 2900 block of St. Anthony Dr.

The alert came out at about 5:50 a.m. and was canceled a short time later.

