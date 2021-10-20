Court: Accused child killer competent to stand trial

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged with killing his two children has been found competent to stand trial in Outagamie County.

Matthew Beyer, 37, is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the deaths of 5-year-old William Beyer and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6, 2022.

Beyer’s attorneys had asked for a competency evaluation. That report was delivered to the court on Oct. 15. The court reviewed the findings and found Beyer competent to stand trial.

Beyer is accused of killing his children in February of 2020. He is also charged with one felony count of Taking Hostages/Release without Bodily Harm, as well as one felony count of Attempt Escape - Criminal Arrest. Both of those charges have Party to a Crime modifiers.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News, the children were found in their bedroom on February 17, 2020, with injuries to their necks, which one officer described as “almost a hole.” Autopsies found William and Danielle suffered five to eight sharp force injuries to their necks. William also had two shallow cuts to his hands, which prosecutors say indicates the boy put up a fight.

Police say Beyer admitted going into the house on February 17, using a card to open the door, and looked in the children’s bedroom and saw them sleeping, then looked for drugs.

A witness told police that a week after the children were murdered, Beyer described in detail how he would have killed the children so they couldn’t scream out and alert anyone. The witness said Beyer didn’t believe he was their father and was upset about having to pay child support when the mother wouldn’t let him see the children.

Beyer is also charged with an attempted escape from the Outagamie County Jail. The criminal complaint says Beyer provided another inmate, Demetrius Williams, with a piece of cardboard inmates use as a privacy shield when using the bathroom. Williams hid behind the cardboard in the dayroom and surprised an officer when she came to make sure inmates were in their cells.

Williams restrained the guard and threatened her with a pointed pencil. He insisted that Beyer was coming with him and ordered her to open Beyer’s cell. The guard agreed but pressed the button to open a different cell door instead, distracting Williams just long enough to get out of his reach and run down the hallway and yell for help.

Williams was later sent to prison for 45 years for killing a three-year-old girl and trying to kill her pregnant mother in Appleton.

