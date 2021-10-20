Advertisement

Atlanta active shooting situation at high rise draws large police presence

Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active...
Police activity has blocked off a street in Midtown Atlanta as police respond to an active shooting situation.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A large police presence was reported in Midtown Atlanta as police search for a shooting suspect Wednesday morning.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, multiple shots were fired.

A large police presence was reported outside the Atlantic House Midtown building, described as a high-rise apartment tower, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The suspect is reportedly “contained” but not yet arrested, and SWAT and Georgia Bureau of Investigation personnel are on the scene, WXIA said. Streets in the area have been blocked.

Residents in the apartment building were told to stay in their apartments, according to a message sent to WSB.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
The top 11 “drunkest counties” in U.S. are all in Wisconsin, survey finds
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Manuelus Reacco.
Green Bay pastor asks for new court date after he misses sentencing

Latest News

Police tape.
Sheboygan man arrested for stabbing teen brother
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels N. Ireland trip
The mandate affecting the nation’s largest police department and more than 100,000 other Big...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers
Patricia Rasmussen
Green Bay woman with dementia found safe
Matthew Beyer. Photo: Outagamie County Jail
Court: Accused child killer competent to stand trial