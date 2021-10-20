$50K grant helps the Community Clothes Closet extend their reach

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) -

This month The Community Clothes Closet received their largest single grant in their 42-year history. Thanks to the Basic Needs Giving Partnership, which is supported by the U.S. Venture Fund for Basic Needs within the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation the Community Clothes Closet was given $50,000.

That money was used to create their new Traveling Closet to benefit Oshkosh Area School District students in need.

“We are just so excited to receive this gift because the impact it’s going to have, and the communities we serve is enormous,” Lisa Jones, Executive Director at the Community Clothes Closet said.

Each month during the school year, a large truck filled with clothing, bedding, winter wear and personal care items will visit the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh. Pre-registered students can shop at the Traveling Closet and everything is completely free of charge.

“There’s a great need out there and so being able to get out to those communities because of maybe transportation hurdles or other challenges is super important,” Jones said.

With winter approaching, the closet is looking for snow pants, snow boots and coats ahead of their big snow gear distribution in November.

“With the cost of good going up, families are finding it harder to make ends meat, so if we can help families stretch their income by providing the basic need of clothing, that is very impactful and that’s what our mission is,” Jones said. “This will allow kids to participate in outdoor activities, be at recess with their peers, and of course take care of that safety issues of making sure they are staying warm during those winter months.”

You can drop off donations Monday through Friday at the Menasha store, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and also Monday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

Visit its website to learn more.

