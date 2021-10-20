Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cooling down with the power of the sun

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You know how hot the sun can get if you’ve been outside on a sunny, summer day with no shade. Imagine if you could use that sun’s power to cool off instead.

There is a way -- a system that would use the sun’s rays to cool down living spaces or refrigerate food. It doesn’t require any electricity, so the system doesn’t have to built in wealthy countries or places with access to electricity.

All it needs is water, salts and sun.

Brad shows you how it works in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

