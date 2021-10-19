Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County woman has been sentenced to four months in jail for her role in trying to intimidate her father to take his own life so the family could reap financial gains.

On Oct. 6, Teal Peters, 56, was sentenced for misdemeanor charges of Recklessly Subject an Individual at Risk to Abuse - Cause or Likely to Cause Bodily Harm, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. Peters entered no contest pleas to three charges and was found guilty. The sentence comes with Huber release.

She received deferred prosecution on a felony 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety charge.

In summer of 2019, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Moon Drive in Howard for a report of an older man who was suicidal. Deputies determined “inconsistencies” at the time. It was later that Detective Sgt. Zak Holschbach said he “was able to uncover a deeper conspiracy involving a very toxic family dynamic” and crimes against the victim, who was 81 at the time.

Brown County prosecutors filed charges against Teal Peters, Troy Peters, and Teal’s son, Justin Juranitch.

Charges against the victim’s wife were dismissed.

Investigators say they determined the man’s family members “were trying to get him to commit suicide for financial gain, and so he would no longer be a burden to the family,” reads the complaint.

“They say I am a burden and I should walk,” said the victim. He said he had reached his breaking point, and it all came to a head on June 24, 2019. He stated [Victim’s wife], Teal and Justin surrounded him. Teal hung up three tarps. Justin gave him a “homemade looking gun and told me to kill myself,” said the victim. “He sat right in front of me and handed me the gun saying, ‘here grandpa, use it.’”

Justin Juranitch, 31, has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 8. He’s charged with counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, and Recklessly Subject an Individual at Risk to Abuse - Cause or Likely to Cause Bodily Harm.

Troy Peters, 59, is scheduled for a jury trial in March on the same charges as Juranitch.

