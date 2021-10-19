Advertisement

Wisconsin student enrollment continues to decline

By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released fall student count information Friday. The numbers come from the head count that happens every year on the third Thursday of the school year at all districts across Wisconsin.

Numbers from the years count show a decrease in enrollment across the state by 4,311 students. That number is better than the year before when schools lost 25,742 students from the pandemic.

Although surprising, the DPI said the decrease in enrollment has been a trend in years even before the pandemic began.

“People are having fewer children, Wisconsin has not benefited as much from migration as other states so that’s an overall big picture trend that has been true for many years now,” Daniel Bush with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said.

The Hortonville School District saw a 4% increase in students over the last three years. While they have kept their classes in-person throughout the pandemic, official attribute the rise in students to the communities growth.

”There’s a variety of housing developments happening in our community as well as improvements to parks and walkways and it’s just a very appealing place to live for families,” Todd Timm the Hortonville District Administrator said.

The current numbers have a direct impact on school districts. Enrollment numbers from the last three years are averaged out and determine how much general aid a district receives from the state. Nothing will change in the budget for school districts this year, but they will see changes dependent on enrollment affecting next year’s budget.

