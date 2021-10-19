Advertisement

Wisconsin Senate considers longer work hours for teenagers

teenager working at supermarket wears a mask incorrectly
teenager working at supermarket wears a mask incorrectly
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours over the busy summer tourism months in Wisconsin under a bill up for approval in the state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday is backed by Republicans and the state’s hotel, restaurant and grocery industries, but opposed by Democrats and the Wisconsin AFL-CIO.

Current law does not allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work later than 7 p.m. from after Labor Day until May 31 and no later than 9 p.m. over the summer. The bill would allow employees under age 16 to work until 9:30 p.m. before a school day and up until 11 p.m. when they don’t have school the next day.

