Wisconsin GOP leader defends keeping election records secret

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is defending not releasing documents related to an ongoing investigation he ordered into the 2020 election, saying he believes the election was “tainted” but that President Joe Biden won.

A judge earlier this month ordered Vos to release records requested by a liberal group under the state’s open records law.

The group, American Oversight, filed a second lawsuit on Tuesday seeking records solely in Vos’s possession.

Vos told Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday that turning over records now would be like an investigator looking into a murder putting out what he knows before his work is done.

