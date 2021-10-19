Advertisement

US Homeland Security secretary tests positive for COVID

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White...
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 and is isolating at home, the agency said.

The secretary has been fully vaccinated and is experiencing only “mild congestion,” DHS said in a statement.

The agency said he will work from home under the protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention.

DHS said contract tracing is being done to check for possible exposure among others.

Mayorkas was with President Joe Biden Saturday at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the Capitol, standing on the podium between first lady Jill Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

