Packers Hall of Fame inducting Tim Harris, Greg Jennings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced a new class Tuesday, with the inductions of linebacker Tim Harris and wide receiver Greg Jennings.

According to the hall of fame, after being drafted by the Packers in 1986, Harris played five seasons for Green Bay, starting in 70 of the 76 games he played. The Pro Bowl player set a franchise single-season record with 19 1/2 sacks in 1989. He finished with 55 sacks, fourth-best in team history. He earned two safeties and recovered six fumbles. Harris played a total of 10 seasons in the NFL.

Greg Jennings was a 2006 draft pick by the Packers. He played 7 seasons in the green and gold, starting in 86 of his 96 games. He played 10 post-season games, including Super Bowl XLV, when he made two touchdowns in the Packers’ 31-25 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his career with Green Bay, he caught 425 passes for 6,537 yards and 53 touchdowns -- ranking him 9th in team history in receptions, 8th in yards and 6th in TDs.

Harris and Jennings will be inducted at the 51st Hall of Fame Induction Banquet taking place on Thursday, September 1, 2022. The banquet is planned in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Details are being finalized, and information about tickets to the dinner and program will come later.

