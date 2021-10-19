ONE MORE WARM OCTOBER DAY...

This might be the last time we see highs in the 70s for quite a while... With mostly sunny skies and a southwest breeze, today’s temperatures will rise rapidly. Our afternoon highs will be about 15 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of October. If you’re a fan of this warm weather, enjoy it while it lasts...

Tomorrow will be a transition day as a cold front comes through the region. The wind will whip around to the northeast, holding highs into the 60s. Clouds will thicken with showers developing. A few thunderstorms will also be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s risk of severe weather is LOW.

Behind this front, it’s going to be much cooler. High temperatures will be in the 50s from Thursday through early next week. It’s going to be cold enough for some chances of frost across eastern Wisconsin IF the clouds break up at night. However, with a northerly flow off of Lake Superior during most of this stretch, clouds may prove to be stubborn at times.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on some possible showers towards the end of this upcoming weekend... However, there’s some differences in the computer models that far into the future, so this rain chance is uncertain. If the showers do materialize, they could arrive towards the end of Sunday’s Packers game against Washington... Stay tuned.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Warm for October. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: A full moon, with high, thin clouds. Cool again. LOW: 50

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Showers develop. Late thunder possible. HIGH: 64 LOW: 48

THURSDAY: Showers likely. Cooler and breezy. Some clearing late. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool autumn air. HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. A chance of late showers. HIGH: 52 LOW: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 54

