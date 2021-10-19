NWTC highlights program during National Manufacturing Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October is National Manufacturing Month and Wisconsin is one of the largest manufacturing concentrations in the United States, according to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Action 2 News This Morning visited NWTC to get a look at the manufacturing program.

NWTC says a CNC Machinist is an in-demand job in the Green Bay area. The average starting salary is $44,000 a year.

MORE INFO: https://www.nwtc.edu/academics-and-training/areas-of-study/manufacturing

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.