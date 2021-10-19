Advertisement

More refugees coming to Wisconsin, some already in Green Bay

An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on...
An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Fort McCoy, Wis.(Barbara Davidson/Pool Photo via AP)
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning that the state might accept more Afghan refugees than the 399 that were first announced.

That conversation came up during a panel discussion Monday night involving state and local officials with first hand knowledge of the situation.

It was hosted by St. Norbert College and Catholic Charities of Green Bay.

“Here in Brown County we have already received our first Afghan clients. We now have I believe it’s seven and we will be welcoming more in the coming weeks,” said Karmen Lemke, of Catholic Charities of Green Bay.

Overall the number of refugees coming to Wisconsin is also likely to go up, according to conversations state officials have had just in the past week.

Bojana Zoric Martinez of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Bureau of Refugees added, “We are working very closely with our local affiliates to now figure out what those increases will be, but most likely Wisconsin will end up with more than 399 across our state.”

Some refugees could come from Fort McCoy, others from elsewhere.

Right now many are being vetted.

“That’s a very extensive process. I think it was last month federal officials had said, roughly four hundred people from counter terrorism, from intelligence, from customs and border protection were deployed specifically to vet these people,” said panelist Elise Cohen.

Those that have arrived in the Green Bay area already are given welcome packets and assessed for basic needs.

Lemke said, “Setting up their first living arrangement, whether their housing is a temporary situation with other Afghan guests or creative housing within our parishes, or general housing community.”

Other organizations, like World Relief Fox Valley have previously told Action 2 News, they’re preparing to resettle 100 Afghan refugees between now and next spring.

It’s unclear whether that number too, might grow in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”

Latest News

INTERVIEW: Area food banks discuss benefits from food share program
Interview: Area food bank leaders discuss upcoming expiration of emergency food share benefits
3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras
3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras
3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras
3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras
INTERVIEW: Area food banks discuss benefits from food share program
INTERVIEW: Area food banks discuss benefits from food share program