More refugees coming to Wisconsin, some already in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning that the state might accept more Afghan refugees than the 399 that were first announced.

That conversation came up during a panel discussion Monday night involving state and local officials with first hand knowledge of the situation.

It was hosted by St. Norbert College and Catholic Charities of Green Bay.

“Here in Brown County we have already received our first Afghan clients. We now have I believe it’s seven and we will be welcoming more in the coming weeks,” said Karmen Lemke, of Catholic Charities of Green Bay.

Overall the number of refugees coming to Wisconsin is also likely to go up, according to conversations state officials have had just in the past week.

Bojana Zoric Martinez of the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Bureau of Refugees added, “We are working very closely with our local affiliates to now figure out what those increases will be, but most likely Wisconsin will end up with more than 399 across our state.”

Some refugees could come from Fort McCoy, others from elsewhere.

Right now many are being vetted.

“That’s a very extensive process. I think it was last month federal officials had said, roughly four hundred people from counter terrorism, from intelligence, from customs and border protection were deployed specifically to vet these people,” said panelist Elise Cohen.

Those that have arrived in the Green Bay area already are given welcome packets and assessed for basic needs.

Lemke said, “Setting up their first living arrangement, whether their housing is a temporary situation with other Afghan guests or creative housing within our parishes, or general housing community.”

Other organizations, like World Relief Fox Valley have previously told Action 2 News, they’re preparing to resettle 100 Afghan refugees between now and next spring.

It’s unclear whether that number too, might grow in the coming weeks.

