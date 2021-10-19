Interview: Area food bank leaders discuss upcoming expiration of emergency food share benefits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites relying on federal food share benefits will soon see a decrease in the money they receive per month.

Chris Roth talks with Maureen Fitzgerald, the Vice President of Government Relations, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Monica Clare, the executive director of the St. Joseph Food Program, regarding how food banks in our area are preparing for an increased need.

Catch the segment in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.