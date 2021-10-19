Advertisement

Interview: Area food bank leaders discuss upcoming expiration of emergency food share benefits

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsinites relying on federal food share benefits will soon see a decrease in the money they receive per month.

Chris Roth talks with Maureen Fitzgerald, the Vice President of Government Relations, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Monica Clare, the executive director of the St. Joseph Food Program, regarding how food banks in our area are preparing for an increased need.

Catch the segment in the video above.

