Advertisement

Florida man uses ‘finger guns’ to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say

A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery. The suspect, identified as Edward William Rodriguez, was unarmed, and simply left after grabbing some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Thomas Brown
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery.

The suspect was unarmed, and simply left after grabbing some napkins, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO identified Edward William Rodriguez as the assailant, based on video footage and witness descriptions.

Rodriguez entered the Waffle House on 145 SE Bandit Street at about 8 p.m., said MCSO. Witnesses described him as a white man wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, a dark hat, with dark hair. He was reportedly accompanied by a small dog.

Rodriguez then began shouting, “Get on the ground, y’all are getting robbed,” according to MCSO’s report. He then stated that he was “high and drunk,” before grabbing some napkins and walking out.

Rodriguez got into a vehicle and left the parking lot, the 911 caller told deputies.

“The suspect did not appear to have a weapon, but did raise his hands with his fingers in the shape of a gun,” said MCSO.

Deputies located Rodriguez at his residence and placed him under arrest without incident, after he admitted to the crime. He was then taken to Madison County Jail on charges of unarmed robbery and assault.

The 911 caller told deputies no one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Brown County courtroom
Trial set for Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at own wedding party
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
A school crossing sign
Nothing found after Wilson and Magellan school lockdown

Latest News

Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Haiti gang seeks $1M each for kidnapped US missionaries
A plane headed to Boston for ALCS Game 4 bursts into flames in Waller County, Texas and no...
Everyone on board private plane escapes before bursting into flames
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach