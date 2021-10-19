Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in U.S. Capitol breach

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January. Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., Tuesday after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

The misdemeanor carries up to six months in prison, but the agreement does not recommend a sentence. Loftus is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31.

Loftus posted on Facebook that he was wanted by the FBI, sharing an article that displayed pictures of people the Justice Department was trying to identify.

DOJ Screenshots Loftus active on Facebook regarding the event. (Department of Justice)

Our sister station in Eau Claire reports Loftus was required to wear an ankle monitor, limit his travel, banned from using guns and attending protests in-person while he awaited trial. He avoided a trial with Tuesday’s plea agreement.

At least four other Wisconsin men also face charges for entering the Capitol that day.

