DNR board takes no action on hiring outside attorneys

gavel generic
gavel generic(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has taken no action after meeting in a closed session for more than an hour to discuss hiring its own attorneys in a lawsuit seeking to block the fall wolf hunt.

Board Chairman Fred Prehn previously said that he wasn’t sure if Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s Department of Justice will represent board members’ pro-wolf management position in court because its attorneys aren’t talking to board members.

At least one DOJ attorney participated in Monday’s meeting conducted over Zoom.

Prehn said that the board had voted to take no action on whether to hire outside attorneys.

That vote occurred in a closed session.

