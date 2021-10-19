Advertisement

DNR board takes no action on hiring lawyers in wolf hunt lawsuit

Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
Wisconsin committee looks at the impact of February's wolf hunt
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources policy board has taken no action after meeting in a closed session for more than an hour to discuss hiring its own attorneys in a lawsuit seeking to block the fall wolf hunt.

Board Chairman Fred Prehn previously said that he wasn’t sure if Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s Department of Justice will represent board members’ pro-wolf management position in court because its attorneys aren’t talking to board members.

At least one DOJ attorney participated in Monday’s meeting conducted over Zoom.

Prehn said that the board had voted to take no action on whether to hire outside attorneys. That vote occurred in a closed session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Brown County courtroom
Trial set for Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at own wedding party
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
A school crossing sign
Nothing found after Wilson and Magellan school lockdown

Latest News

teenager working at supermarket wears a mask incorrectly
Wisconsin Senate considers longer work hours for teenagers
Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
October 19 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more warm day
Sheriff’s Office identifies motorcyclist killed in Dodge County crash