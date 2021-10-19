COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths continue declines

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 numbers continued on a downward slope.

Wisconsin again averages fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus cases per day. Although the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,233 new cases were identified in the latest test results, over the past 7 days the state averaged 1,977 cases per day. As we reported yesterday, the state averaged about 1,624 cases over the weekend. This is the first time the average fell below 2,000 since mid-September. The percentage of tests remained the same as Tuesday, 7.9% of all tests over the last 7-day period.

The DHS calculates the 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths fell to 11 per day, from 14 on Monday. The 7-day average no longer includes last Monday or Tuesday, when a combined 87 deaths were added to the state’s death toll. However, the state’s death count increased by 16 lives on Tuesday, and the DHS says 15 of the deaths reported Tuesday were recent -- in the past 30 days. These included people from Door and Manitowoc counties, which reported 1 death each. County case and death totals for WBAY’s viewing area appear at the end of our daily updates.

DHS numbers show us 155 more people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 care since Monday’s report. By our calculations, the state is averaging 122 hospitalizations per day, down from a 7-day average of 124 on Monday. Taking discharges and deaths into account, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reports Tuesday there were 1,070 COVID-19 patients in hospitals -- 9 more than Monday but, notably, 100 fewer patients than one week ago. Of these, 308 patients are in intensive care units, 5 fewer than Monday.

The Northeast health care region accounts for 159 COVID-19 patients, 5 more than a day ago, with 43 in ICU, which is unchanged. The 10 hospitals had 5 ICU beds among them for patients with any critical need. The Fox Valley region is treating 93 patients, with 21 in ICU -- 5 more in intensive care and 12 more patients overall than a day ago. The 13 hospitals report 4 available ICU beds among them.

Wisconsin is not showing much change in vaccinations recently. Though reports are still coming in, the DHS reports last week fewer than 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered (31,915). In the 44 weeks since vaccinations started December 13, there have been 7 weeks with fewer than 40,000 doses doled out:

December 13 and December 20, the first two weeks a vaccine was available, when access was severely restricted by age and profession, and included a holiday week;

July 4 and July 11, which also included a holiday week and the state was averaging fewer than 200 new coronavirus cases per day;

and the past 3 weeks.

The DHS reports 54.7% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, out of 57.4% of the population that received at least one shot. Looking at adults, 72% of women and 64.4% of men received at least one vaccine dose, including 68.9% and 61.3%, respectively, completing their vaccine series.

Half of the 8 age groups tracked by the DHS didn’t show any change in the percentage getting vaccinated since Monday, and only 3 age groups showed a change in the percentage completing their vaccinations.

Wisconsinites getting COVID-19 vaccine, by age group (Tuesday) (and change since last report)

12-15: 47.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/44.0% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

16-17: 52.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/49.3% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

18-24: 52.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/48.3% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

25-34: 57.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/53.1% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 64.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/61.0% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

45-54: 65.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/62.6% fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 74.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/71.6% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 and up: 86.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/83.8% fully vaccinated (+0.0)

While the statewide percentages of people completing vaccinations or getting their first shots were unchanged from Monday, the Fox Valley bucked that and increased both numbers by one-tenth of a percent.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 58.3% (+0.1) 55.9% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 47.1% (+0.0) 44.9% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 72.6% (+0.1) 69.5% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 50.4% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 47.7% (+0.0) 45.5% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 47.9% (+0.0) 46.1% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 51.9% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 47.4% (+0.1) 45.8% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 49.2% (+0.0) 47.0% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 54.7% (+0.1) 52.5% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 48.3% (+0.0) 45.9% (+0.0) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 69.2% (+0.1) 66.4% (+0.3) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 48.8% (+0.0) 46.9% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57.8% (+0.0) 55.3% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 43.4% (+0.0) 41.4% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 55.9% (+0.0) 53.6% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 50.6% (+0.1) 48.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 41.7% (+0.1) 39.6% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 55.8% (+0.0) 53.3% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 267,126 (56.3%) (+0.0) 256,327 (54.1%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 297,132 (54.1%) (+0.1) 284,020 (51.7%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,344,110 (57.4%) (+0.0) 3,185,005 (54.7%) (+0.0)

COVID-19 VACCINATION CLINICS

The De Pere Health Dept. is holding a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 A.M. to 2:10 P.M. at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church, 347 Libal St. The clinic is by appointment only. You can get the Pfizer vaccine (2nd dose Nov. 13 at St. Anne’s) or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are free. Flu shots are also available, free for 6 months through 18 years old, or $20 for adults 19 and older.

The community vaccination clinic inside Fox River Mall in Grand Chute is open from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. on select dates through December 15. The list of dates will be updated on the Outagamie County website. No appointment is necessary for this walk-in clinic, which is located near the food court and Scheel’s. There’s no cost and no ID required.

The Oshkosh Farmers Market is hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics on the next two Saturdays in October: Oct. 23 and Oct. 30. All of the clinics will be held at the Time Community Theater, 445 N. Main St., from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. The Winnebago County Health Department will have vaccine available for everyone age 12 and up. The vaccine is free.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The City of Appleton is expanding its testing and vaccination clinics at the old Best Buy building, 2411 S. Kensington Dr. Starting today, the site will offer walk-in testing Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Walk-in vaccination clinics are on Thursdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Fridays from 7 A.M. to 12 P.M. Pre-registration isn’t required, but it’s encouraged to speed up the process.

Walk-in or drive-through COVID-19 testing is available at Sunnyview Expo Center weekdays from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., with the Wisconsin National Guard handling the testing. Registration is encouraged at www.winnebagopublichealth.org. Testing is recommended (and free) for anyone as young as 1 year old who’s been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms of COVID-19, which can include fever, chills, cough, difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, headache, muscle ache, or sudden loss of taste or smell. Results are usually back within 48 hours.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (increases in cases or deaths since the last report are in bold) **

Brown – 39,215 cases (+68) (264 deaths)

Calumet – 6,989 cases (+18) (53 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,998 cases (64 deaths)

Dodge – 14,508 cases (+20) (197 deaths)

Door – 3,432 cases (+9) (32 deaths) (+1)

Florence - 521 cases (+7) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 16,338 cases (+30) (146 deaths)

Forest - 1,387 cases (+11) (27 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,373 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 2,399 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,272 cases (45 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,908 cases (+10) (30 deaths)

Langlade - 2,877 cases (+7) (38 deaths)

Manitowoc – 9,558 cases (+34) (84 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 5,566 cases (+27) (69 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 2,479 cases (45 deaths)

Menominee – 931 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 5,881 cases (+15) (65 deaths)

Outagamie – 24,936 cases (+91) (241 deaths)

Shawano – 5,946 cases (+11) (77 deaths)

Sheboygan – 16,468 cases (+48) (167 deaths)

Waupaca – 6,567 cases (+52) (137 deaths)

Waushara – 2,952 cases (+16) (45 deaths)

Winnebago – 22,781 cases (+37) (228 deaths)

* You can find a list of cases and deaths for all Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

