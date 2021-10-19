Children’s Wisconsin plans to build Appleton clinic

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Children’s Wisconsin is bringing care closer to home for kids in our region. A more than 50,000 square foot facility will be built in Appleton, offering additional services for families in Northeast Wisconsin.

About 50,000 kids from Northeast Wisconsin are cared for at Children’s Wisconsin each year. More than half of those kids, however, have to travel to the hospital campus in Milwaukee. But, a new clinic planned for the Appleton area will soon offer more care closer to home.

According to Dr. Matthew Buelow, “This new facility will allow us to see more patients locally. In fact, right now there’s currently around 30,000 patients from this region who travel to Milwaukee to see our providers and to see our excellent team and support services, and so more patients from this region will be able to be cared for locally.”

The new clinic, on E. Evergreen Drive, will allow for both the expansion of current services offered in the region, as well as the the consolidation of some services to all under one roof. Patients will also have access to services not offered in the region before.

“Couple of great additions that we’re going to have is a new pediatric imaging, as well as pediatric laboratory service addition, to where we can really focus on the kid making their experience ideal within the context of a medical visit and medical testing,” says Dr. Buelow.

That state-of-the-art building, designed with kids in mind, will have the potential to serve up to 70,000 visits a year. It will truly be a benefit for not only the kids in the region but their families as well.

Dr. Buelow adds, “Hopefully reducing the amount of time in the car, reducing the amount of time missed from school, missed from work, and still get that same quality care here in the region.”

Construction on the new clinic, which will also bring new jobs to the region, will begin this fall. It’s expected to be open in 2023.

A rendering of the Children's Wisconsin clinic to be built in Appleton. (WBAY)

