Brown County budget proposal includes $10k for improving water quality

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County officials are looking to improve the quality of the area’s water and soil, and are proposing $10,000 in next year’s budget for various projects.

The County’s Land and Water Conservation Department is encouraging farmers to plant more cover crops and add no-till acreage to reduce pollution.

The plan would also add wetlands and more pollinator-friendly plants.

Officials hope the effect will be beneficial for both the long and short-term.

“It’ll take years to really see remarkable differences in water quality because we have a lot of legacy sediment and phosphorous that’s still in our waterways that is going to be there for a long time. But where we do see it is in green fields, you see insect populations increase and amphibians and reptiles and mammals. So we do see a lot of positives. Water quality is going to be lagging so it’s going to take a while for us to really see those differences,” said Mike Mushinski, the County Conservationist for Brown County’s Land and Conservation Department.

County supervisors will take up the overall budget proposal on October 27th.

