Advertisement

Bench warrant issued for Green Bay man after he skips sentencing

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Green Bay pastor for skipping out on his sentencing hearing Monday afternoon in Brown County.

64-year-old Manuelus Reacco was arrested last year, and was accused of sexually assaulting an employee. Reacco is the founder of Transformation House, a housing facility, food pantry and substance abuse program. He was also listed as a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Outreach.

However, as Action 2 News previously reported, he took a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office in August, which dismissed a fourth degree sexual assault charge.

Online court records show he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, and was found guilty. That plea avoided a criminal trial.

Monday was supposed to be his sentencing, but he did not attend the hearing.

“Notice of hearing was sent out on October 13, but where’s your client?” asked Judge Donald Zuidmulder.

“Your honor, I’m not sure where my client is,” said Reacco’s representation.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this case, and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
The crew of the USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) renders a hand salute during the commissioning...
New Coast Guard ship named after a former Green Bay Packer
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulls the ball down and runs for a touchdown during...
Bears fall to Packers 24-14, Rodgers to Bears fans: “I still own you”

Latest News

An Afghan refugee stands outside temporary housing at the Fort McCoy U.S. Army base on...
More refugees coming to Wisconsin, some already in Green Bay
More refugees coming to Wisconsin, some already in Green Bay
More refugees coming to Wisconsin, some already in Green Bay
De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Bench warrant issued for Green Bay man after he skips sentencing
Bench warrant issued for Green Bay man after he skips sentencing