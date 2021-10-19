Bench warrant issued for Green Bay man after he skips sentencing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A bench warrant has been issued for a Green Bay pastor for skipping out on his sentencing hearing Monday afternoon in Brown County.

64-year-old Manuelus Reacco was arrested last year, and was accused of sexually assaulting an employee. Reacco is the founder of Transformation House, a housing facility, food pantry and substance abuse program. He was also listed as a pastor at Faith Tabernacle Outreach.

However, as Action 2 News previously reported, he took a plea deal from the District Attorney’s Office in August, which dismissed a fourth degree sexual assault charge.

Online court records show he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, and was found guilty. That plea avoided a criminal trial.

Monday was supposed to be his sentencing, but he did not attend the hearing.

“Notice of hearing was sent out on October 13, but where’s your client?” asked Judge Donald Zuidmulder.

“Your honor, I’m not sure where my client is,” said Reacco’s representation.

Action 2 News will continue to follow this case, and will provide updates as they become available.

