Advertisement

4-year-old boy survives 70-foot fall off a cliff without major injuries

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.
Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTON, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below.

The father scrambled after the boy. When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

“He was very talkative, and very interested in superheroes. The only superhero present was him,” the nonprofit organization wrote on Facebook.

Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.
Officials say a 4-year-old slipped and fell during a family hiking trip.(Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

De Pere Police respond to a scene near the East River Trail. Oct. 5, 2021.
De Pere Police: East River Trail attacker identified, in custody
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent...
Fond du Lac police identify man found dead with gunshot wounds; still working to identify suspects
Brown County courtroom
Trial set for Green Bay woman accused of making bomb threat at own wedding party
Milwaukee Police searching for missing 3-year-old
Amber Alert Update: Milwaukee police find homicide suspect dead, search for missing 3-year-old boy continues
A school crossing sign
Nothing found after Wilson and Magellan school lockdown

Latest News

Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday session
Children stand in the courtyard of the Maison La Providence de Dieu orphanage in Ganthier,...
Report: Haiti gang seeks $17 million for kidnapped US missionaries
Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.
Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control
Teal Peters
Woman sentenced to jail in plot to get father to end his life
According to the New York Times, the agency is preparing to OK getting a different brand of...
US expected to authorize mix-and-match COVID booster shots