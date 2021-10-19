3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Trouble with Lucy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad’s in a hurry to cover four incredible topics of space exploration, prehistoric discoveries, story-telling and supermarkets.

He has NASA’s reaction to its 12-year Lucy mission to explore asteroids already encountering a problem two days after launch.

A 6-year-old boy makes an apt discovery in Michigan’s Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve. (Wonder if he heard about Brad’s previous 3 Brilliant Minutes on reporting fossils?)

Plus, scientists get to the heart of stories, and two things supermarkets can do to increase sales of fruits and vegetables. It’s a lot to cover, so let’s watch!

