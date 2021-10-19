3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s.. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds?

Not quite, but NASA’s latest mission involves a spaceship with the name of “Lucy”, and will discover asteroids.

In addition, a woman was nearly hit by a meteorite that crashed through her roof in British Columbia.

Plus, a new crew has docked at China’s first permanent space station.

Brad discusses it all in the video above.

