3 Brilliant Minutes of Astro Extras
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s.. Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds?
Not quite, but NASA’s latest mission involves a spaceship with the name of “Lucy”, and will discover asteroids.
In addition, a woman was nearly hit by a meteorite that crashed through her roof in British Columbia.
Plus, a new crew has docked at China’s first permanent space station.
Brad discusses it all in the video above.
