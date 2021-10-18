Wilson Middle School and Magellan students on lockdown

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Students and staff at Wilson Middle School and Magellan charter school were in lockdown Monday morning.

A notice to parents shared with Action 2 News says the lockdown started at 10:40 in response to a social media threat. The notice said the lockdown was a precaution while the school district works with the Appleton Police Department and the school resource officer.

Magellan magnet school shares a campus with Wilson Middle School on N. Badger St.

Families were asked not to call or come to the school during the lockdown.

