WARM OCTOBER TEMPERATURES EARLY THIS WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Areas of frost will fade away early this morning as temperatures quickly rise. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper-half of the 60s, with some lower 70s in central Wisconsin. Our highs will be about 10 degrees warmer than normal for the middle of October.

High pressure in the Great Lakes will allow us to bask in bright sunshine over the next couple days. However, our next weathermaker will arrive on Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms. The risk of severe weather is LOW.

Once that storm system passes by, our weather will be much cooler and more autumn-like. Highs from Thursday and through next weekend will be in the lower-half of the 50s. If there’s any significant breaks in the clouds, some late-night frost may form across portions of eastern Wisconsin... Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Tons of sun. A mild afternoon. HIGH: 67

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool and crisp. LOW: 47

TUESDAY: More sunshine. Warm for October. A bit breezy late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops. Thunder possible. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Early showers. Broken clouds. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool autumn air. HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Cool again. HIGH: 51 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Another cool day. HIGH: 53

